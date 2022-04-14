Search

14 Apr 2022

Hays sees workers command pay rises of up to 25% in booming jobs market

Hays sees workers command pay rises of up to 25% in booming jobs market

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

One of the top bosses at recruiter Hays has revealed workers in some roles are securing pay rises of up to 25% in the strongest market for jobs and wage growth during his tenure.

Paul Venables, the group’s finance director, told the PA news agency that employees switching jobs for promotion are getting pay rises of close to 20%, with those in highly sought after technology roles able to boost their wages by a quarter.

He said there is a shortage of skills worldwide as firms embark on a hiring spree across economies emerging from the pandemic.

Technology specialists are among the most in demand due to a push for digital transformations across corporates worldwide, according to Hays.

Mr Venables said it was “absolutely the strongest” market he has seen during his time at the group and likely for decades.

“It’s the highest permanent recruitment market in my 16 years with Hays and the highest wage inflation I’ve seen,” he said.

Hays hailed a record performance at the start of 2022 due to the hot jobs market, but revealed a hit of around £5 million after pulling out of Russia.

The group posted a 32% surge in like-for-like fees over its third quarter to the end of March, with record-breaking results across 19 countries and its highest ever monthly fees in March.

Fees in the UK and Ireland rose 29%, it added.

Hays said the closure early last month of its offices in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine will result in about £5 million in one-off costs.

The sites in Moscow and St Petersburg – which employed 245 staff – accounted in half-year results for around £5.9 million in group fees and about 1% or £800,000 of company earnings.

Full-year guidance remains for full-year operating profits of £210 million to £215 million, excluding the Russia hit.

Alistair Cox, chief executive of Hays, said: “While we are mindful of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, client and candidate confidence remains strong, with continued skill shortages and rising wage inflation globally.”

The group said it had boosted its consultancy workforce by 4% since the end of last year – up 27% year-on-year – and expects to add up to another 3% in its final quarter as it beefs up operations to match a buoyant jobs market.

Official figures earlier this week confirmed the jobs market in the UK remains solid, with the rate of unemployment falling further below pre-pandemic levels, to 3.8% – the lowest since December 2019.

But there were signs of easing demand for staff, with the smallest monthly increase in UK payrolled workers since February last year, with vacancy growth also slowing.

Mr Venables said in the white collar sector, he was “not seeing any signs of things cooling off” yet.

Hays said the UK and Ireland region – which accounts for 22% of group net fees – saw third-quarter performance led by permanent jobs recruitment up 59% while temporary hiring fees rose 13%.

The North West and the South East had stand-out fee growth of 49% and 41% respectively, while Ireland enjoyed a 61% surge.

London – its largest region – increased by 28%, including London City up 57%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media