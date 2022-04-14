Search

14 Apr 2022

European markets jump after ECB holds interest rates

European markets jump after ECB holds interest rates

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Europe’s markets climbed as traders welcomed the European Central Bank’s continued dovish monetary policy stance.

The ECB confirmed plans to wind down its stimulus plan but decided not to follow central banks in the US and UK by increasing interest rates.

The Cac was up 0.91% and the German Dax increased 0.72% by the end of the session.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 35.58 points, or 0.47%, at 7,616.38 points.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “While the US and UK go for more rate rises the ECB argues that no rush is necessary, with rate rises coming ‘some time’ after asset purchases end.

“This news has given new life to European markets, which have continued to make gains today after rebounding yesterday, while the euro is, unsurprisingly, taking it very badly, dropping to its lowest level in almost two years.

“This widening policy gap could be the break European markets are looking for, and certainly provides welcome relief from the negativity that has prevailed for most of the month.”

Sterling made gains against the dollar, which pulled back after a strong increase over recent weeks.

The pound increased by 0.18% against the dollar to 1.307, and fell 0.24% against the euro to 1.207.

Meanwhile, in the US stocks were mixed as the Dow Jones dipped slightly despite an increase in retail sales last month.

Shares in Twitter lifted after Tesla founder Elon Musk tabled a “full and final offer” for the social media platform, just days after declining to join the firm’s board after taking a 9.2% stake.

In company news, Wizz Air ascended on Thursday after it told shareholders it performed better than previously expected in the last three months of the year despite suspending flights to and from Ukraine, Russia and Moldova.

The Hungarian airline, which is listed in London, said that it expects to report an operating loss of around 190 million euros to 210 million euros (£158 million to £175 million) in the final quarter of its financial year.

Shares increased by 224p to 3,116p as investors cheered the optimistic update.

Technology group Halma also made gains after it bought a Canada-based underwater robot manufacturer called Deep Trekker.

The 60 million Canadian dollar (£36 million) deal will see the FTSE 100 listed company take over the business, which had 20 million dollars (£12 million) in revenue last year.

Halma closed 49p higher at 2,521p as a result.

Dunelm saw its shares rise after the home furnishings retailer said third-quarter sales rose 69% to £399 million in the three months to the end of March when compared with last year.

It finished the session up 5p at 1,065p.

The price of oil nudged lower as the Chinese authorities stood firm on their zero-Covid policy, although crude prices still remain higher for the week.

Brent crude decreased by 0.73% to 107.99 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 206p at 5,192p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.4p at 93.43p, IAG, up 5.18p at 145.48p, Whitbread, up 103p at 2,915p, and Landsec, up 22.4p at 770.8p.

The day’s biggest fallers were Dechra, down 262p at 3,822p, ITV, down 2.08p at 77.02p, Fresnillo, down 18.8p at 804p, Ocado, down 15p at 1,138.5p, and Coca-Cola HBC, down 16.5p at 1,583p.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media