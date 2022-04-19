Search

19 Apr 2022

Cake Box sales jump 50% as expansion drives pandemic recovery

Cake Box sales jump 50% as expansion drives pandemic recovery

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Cake Box has posted record sales for the past year as the cream cake retailer rebounded from the impact of the pandemic.

The business said sales jumped by around 50% for the year to March, after it was buoyed by strong momentum over the last six months.

The company, based in Enfield, north London, said it also saw particularly strong growth at the start of the financial year, which compared with full lockdown in the same period of 2020.

It highlighted that sales over the 10 months to March, excluding the period of full closures, increased by about 32%, with franchisees reporting 12% like-for-like growth.

Sukh Chamdal, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We have delivered another record performance for the year, demonstrating the continuing appeal of our customer and franchisee proposition.”

He added that online delivery and click and collect options helped support growth, with franchisees reporting a 41% jump in online trade over the 12 months to March.

The cream cake retailer said it was boosted by the opening of 31 stores over the period, taking it to 185 locations by the end of the year.

Cake Box added that it has also expanded it kiosk deal with Asda, opening 10 new sites in supermarkets during the year.

Mr Chamdal said: “Our strategy to reach customers across the UK is starting to deliver.

“This is thanks to the dedication, determination and commitment of the exceptional entrepreneurs in our Cake Box family, which continues to grow, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating jobs and providing delicious, fresh cream cakes up and down the country.

“With a strengthened team and investment in our operations and processes, we have all the right ingredients to continue to sustainably grow the Cake Box customer base, brand and family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media