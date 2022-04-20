Search

20 Apr 2022

Shell reports drop in emissions, urges vote against ‘unrealistic’ targets

Shell reports drop in emissions, urges vote against ‘unrealistic’ targets

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Shell said it has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 16% over the last five years and promised to lead society in its decarbonisation efforts.

The business also urged shareholders to vote against more ambitious climate proposals which it says set “unrealistic” targets.

Overall emissions fell from over 1.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2016 to less than 1.4 billion tonnes last year, the business said.

The figure includes the emissions that Shell produces itself (so-called Scope 1 and 2 emissions) and those produced by its customers when they use its products (Scope 3).

The business aims to reduce these emissions to “net zero” by the middle of this century.

That means big reductions in the number of tonnes Shell and its customers emit by 2050, and any emissions that cannot be eliminated will need to be offset by, for example, planting trees.

Boss Ben van Beurden also announced that the business would no longer rely on society to change before Shell could change.

In the past it had said that progress would be linked to what the world as a whole achieved, now he promised to lead the transition instead.

“From today, our target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is no longer conditional on society’s progress, marking a further step forwards,” Mr van Beurden said.

“This reflects the leading role we will play in the energy transition. We must find ways to be ahead of society where we can, while remaining a successful and profitable company.”

And for the boss this could prove profitable. In 2019 the business linked bonuses for its senior executives to its energy transition. These are now being paid out for the first time.

The business has shorter-term targets to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by half compared to 2016 before the end of this decade.

It said that Scope 1 and 2 emissions fell by 18% in the five years to the end of 2021.

But next month shareholders will be able to vote on a proposal from activist investors which would, if passed, force the company to go even further in its transition.

On Wednesday the oil giant said that the suggested alternative plans “could result in unrealistic interim targets that are harmful to the Company’s energy transition strategy”, and urged shareholders to vote against it.

It added: “Shell has a comprehensive energy transition strategy, supported by shareholders, and is accelerating its transformation into a low- and zero-carbon energy business.

“The company has set climate targets that it believes are aligned with the more ambitious goal of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media