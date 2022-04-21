Search

21 Apr 2022

THG rejects ‘numerous’ takeover approaches as cost pressures increase

THG rejects ‘numerous’ takeover approaches as cost pressures increase

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

The boss of online retail firm THG said it has rejected several takeover proposals as it warned that soaring costs could curb its profit growth.

Founder and chief executive Matt Moulding told shareholders on Thursday it “has received indicative proposals from numerous parties in recent weeks”.

However, he said the firm’s board concluded that “each and every proposal to date has been unacceptable, failing to reflect the fair value of the group”.

The company, previously known as The Hut Group, has faced speculation that it could be taken private after seeing a dive in its value following its 2020 stock market float.

It came as THG reported that revenues increased by 16.3% to £520.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The company, which owns brands including MyProtein and Cult Beauty, said this reflected “very encouraging consumer demand levels” against a strong period last year while trading has started in line with expectations for the current quarter.

But the retailer said it expects adjusted profits for the current year to be in line with 2021, representing a downgrade from analyst expectations due to soaring inflation.

THG said it has seen cost increases across its categories and highlighted particular surges in the cost of whey protein.

The firm will raise prices at a lower level than its cost inflation and use efficiencies in its operations to absorb some pricing pressures, it added.

Mr Moulding said: “In our first full year as a public company, 2021 saw us scale revenue and expand our business model, well ahead of targets set at IPO.

“I would like to thank all THG colleagues for their dedication and hard work in helping us achieve such a strong performance for the year.

“We remain confident in delivering our strategic growth plans for the year ahead and beyond, with full support from the board and our new chairman.”

Shares in the business increased by 1.1% in early trading.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media