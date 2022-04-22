Search

22 Apr 2022

Simon Arora to quit as head of B&M Bargains after 17 years

Simon Arora to quit as head of B&M Bargains after 17 years

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

The chief executive of B&M Bargains is to quit the retailer after 17 years.

Simon Arora said he will step down in 12 months to allow time to find his replacement and enable a smooth transition.

The 52-year-old said he intends to retire but will help chairman Peter Bamford look for a new chief executive.

During his time running B&M, which he bought with his brother Bobby in 2004, the businessman has turned the discount retailer into a FTSE 100 giant, with 1,100 stores across the UK and France.

During his tenure as chief executive, he has faced criticism for basing the business in Luxembourg, where corporate tax rates are lower than in the UK.

He also announced that B&M would repay business rates relief and furlough cash received during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite remaining open throughout due to its classification as an “essential” retailer.

The money was not paid back until after B&M paid out huge dividends to shareholders, including his family trust, which received a total of £100 million.

The Aroras offloaded 40 million shares in B&M earlier this year, reducing their holding from almost 11% to just under 7%.

Their stake in the business, controlled via the SSA Investments vehicle, is worth £385 million based on the current share price.

Bobby Arora intends to stay working for the business, the company added.

Chairman Mr Bamford said of Simon Arora: “The remarkable growth of the business from its humble beginnings to where it is today reflects his exceptional passion, determination and ability.

“Moreover, he has established a firm foundation from which the group will continue to deliver its successful growth strategy and great value for its customers.”

A search is now under way with internal and external candidates set to be considered, B&M said.

Simon Arora said: “It has been a privilege to lead B&M for 17 years and I am immensely proud of the incredible journey that we have been on.

“B&M’s value-for-money proposition remains as relevant and compelling to shoppers today as it has ever been.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media