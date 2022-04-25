Search

25 Apr 2022

Activist Cat Rock urges Just Eat shareholders to oust finance boss

Activist Cat Rock urges Just Eat shareholders to oust finance boss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

One of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s biggest shareholders has urged other investors to remove the firm’s finance boss and several supervisory board members at its annual meeting next week.

Cat Rock Capital, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, has long called for a shake-up of the takeaway delivery specialist but has made new demands after a weaker-than-expected trading update last week.

Just Eat also said last week that it is looking to sell its US arm Grubhub, less than two years after agreeing to buy the operation in a £5.75 billion deal.

In a new statement, Cat Rock said the firm made a “mistake” by buying Grubhub and must change its leadership team to help “rebuild its credibility”.

The activist investor, which first took a stake in the company in 2017, said it will vote against the re-election of finance chief Brent Wissink and most of the group’s supervisory board, including chairman Adriaan Nuhn, at the annual general meeting on May 4.

In an open letter, Cat Rock founder Alex Captain wrote that the chief financial officer (CFO) and supervisory board “have overseen a catastrophic destruction of equity value in the past two years”.

Shares in the company have dropped in value by around three-quarters over the period, despite an increase in demand for rapid deliveries during the pandemic.

Mr Captain added: “We have been Just Eat shareholders for close to five years and are deeply committed to the company’s long-term success.

“We believe Just Eat’s equity value has decoupled from its fundamentals because of a complete loss of trust in the management and supervisory boards’ capital allocation and financial management.

“Just Eat needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new supervisory board to quickly refocus the business on Europe, use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen Just Eat’s capitalisation, and actively evaluate other strategic options.”

Fellow investor Lucerne Capital has also said it plans to vote against Mr Wissink’s re-election next week.

Just Eat has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media