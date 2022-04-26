Search

26 Apr 2022

Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Banking giant Santander has withstood the impact of soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine to post a jump in first quarter profits on the back of rising interest rates.

The Spanish banking giant said a strong showing in the UK and elsewhere in Europe helped to drive its rebound.

Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

It came as rival HSBC saw profits for its first quarter tumble on the back of a hit from expected bad debts due to the economic backdrop.

Meanwhile, Santander’s was boosted by its UK operation, which revealed pre-tax profits of £495 million for the quarter, jumping from £175 million a year earlier.

Mike Regnier, who was appointed as Santander UK chief executive officer last year, said the company has “continued the momentum” it saw during its pandemic recovery in 2021.

“This has been underpinned by another strong performance in the mortgage market with £3.6 billion of net lending,” he added.

“Our transformation programme continues to focus on digitalisation and meeting the changing needs of our customers.

“This is backed up by our resilient balance sheet and prudent approach to risk.”

Last week, the banking firm said it would cut back its branch opening hours in July as part of the transformation plan as it reacts to changing customer behaviour.

The UK business also said on Tuesday that it is hiring 160 people to join its financially support team to help customers receive assistance amid the growing cost of living crisis.

Mr Regnier added: “As households across the country face rapidly increasing cost of living, we stand ready to support our customers and provide them with practical advice and tools to help them manage their money.

“We continue to look at the impact that the rising cost of living is having on our customers so we can provide them with the right support.

“We remain committed to helping our customers navigate their way through the challenges the country is facing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media