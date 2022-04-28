Search

28 Apr 2022

In The Style warns of supply chain ‘pressure’ on profits as sales surge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Online fashion brand In The Style has cautioned that global supply chain disruption put its profit under “pressure” for the past year.

However, the retailer said it has had an “encouraging” period of strong sales and customer growth.

In The Style said it expects to post a 28% jump in revenues to £57.3 million for the year to March, “marginally ahead” of its market forecasts from earlier this year.

Earnings margins were in line with guidance, although it said “industry-wide challenges in the global supply chain” weighed on gross margins.

The group said it attracted 33,000 new customers each month as it used a growing influencer base to increase reach.

Chief executive Sam Perkins said: “I am pleased to report that In The Style achieved a strong year of revenue and customer growth.

“This continues to be underpinned by the strength of our inclusive brand and our highly distinctive social influencer collaboration model, which has the major advantage of creating real engagement with consumers in a cost-effective way.

“This creates a robust economic model, provides flexibility to respond rapidly to changing consumer trends and, ultimately, positions the group well for sustainable growth.

“Whilst there are macroeconomic challenges facing all retail businesses right now, we are managing our cost base tightly.

“Given our differentiated proposition and the investments we’ve made in our team, technology and infrastructure during recent periods, In The Style is very well positioned to continue its impressive growth and improve its profitability during full year 2023.”

News

