Search

29 Apr 2022

Charity trustees can choose planet over profit, High Court rules

Charity trustees can choose planet over profit, High Court rules

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

The High Court has backed two charitable trusts who want to put planet ahead of profit in what could prove an important new ruling.

In a decision on Friday, Mr Justice Michael Green approved the investment policies of two trusts that had aligned their targets to combat climate change.

Representatives for the two trusts – both linked to the Sainsbury family – said the decision would allow trustees to focus on avoiding the worst impact of climate change, even if that means excluding large parts of the market.

“The claimants have decided, reasonably in my view, that there needs to be a dramatic shift in investment policies in order to have any appreciable effect on greenhouse gas emissions and for there to be any chance of ensuring that there is no more than a 1.5C rise in pre-industrial temperature,” Mr Justice Michael Green said.

The Charity Commission is already working on new guidance for trustees. It welcomed the decision on Friday, saying charities “understandably” want to invest ethically.

Aarti Thakor, director of legal services at the Charity Commission, said: “We welcome this judgment and its confirmation of the law relating to ethical investments in charities. We are pleased that the judge found, in line with our proposed guidance, that trustees can continue to have wide discretion when choosing to invest ethically.

“Charities understandably want to act in an ethical and sustainable manner, and we recognise that investments are a key source of influence. However, we are mindful that the charitable sector is hugely diverse and there are many different ways to drive positive change.”

The case was brought by the Ashden Trust and the Mark Leonard Trust.

Sarah Butler-Sloss, founder of the Ashden Trust, said: “I’m delighted the High Court endorses our view that investments not aligned to the goals of the Paris Agreement conflict with our charitable work to alleviate poverty and protect the environment.

“We can now exclude them from our portfolio. This judgment empowers trustees of other charities that care about the state of the planet and all its inhabitants to invest in a way that mitigates the worst impacts of climate change.”

The case reinterprets case law that dates back to 1992 and did not take climate change into account. At that point judges decided that charity trustees should work to maximise returns on investments and not take ethical or moral considerations into account.

Mark Sainsbury, founder of the Mark Leonard Trust, said: “This judgment marks a milestone in defining the fiduciary duties of charity trustees.

“For too long, responsibilities in this area have been a source of uncertainty and differing advice and it’s been too easy for trustees to ignore the tension between their charitable purposes and… investments.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media