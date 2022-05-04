Search

04 May 2022

Flutter reveals £30m safer gambling hit and slump in UK online betting

Flutter reveals £30m safer gambling hit and slump in UK online betting

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 9:25 AM

Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has revealed a £30 million hit from safer gambling measures while online revenues slumped as punters bet less following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The group revealed that first-quarter UK and Ireland online revenues tumbled 20% compared with a year earlier when the UK and Ireland were in lockdown and it also enjoyed a run of favourable sports results.

It said the impact of proactive steps taken ahead of safer gambling regulations due to come in across the UK had cost it £30 million over the past year.

Bookies are waiting for the Government’s White Paper on its review of the Gambling Act, expected in the next few weeks, for clarity on what safer gambling measures will be needed in the UK.

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said he hopes the White Paper will “help to level the playing field and encourage other players to put in place similar measures”.

The group’s update also showed that its UK betting shop estate bounced back close to pre-pandemic levels as punters return to high street bookies.

The group said first-quarter revenue in the UK chain recovered to stand 6% lower on a two-year comparison.

But it warned that the Irish betting shop chain will take longer to rebound and remained 24% lower than the same quarter in 2019 “reflecting the higher level of societal caution with respect to Covid”.

Mr Jackson said the group is not yet seeing signs of an impact from the cost-of-living crisis on its customers.

But he added: “There’s no doubt cost of living will impact customer’s expenditure.

“The sense to which that impacts our business we’ll need to see.”

Overall, Flutter said first-quarter group revenues rose 6% to £1.6 billion in the first three months of 2022 as its fast-growing US business, FanDuel, offset the UK impact.

It said the US market accounted for more than half of all stakes for the wider group over the first quarter.

US revenues surged 45% to £429 million and helped Flutter notch up a 15% jump in average monthly players to 8.9 million worldwide.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media