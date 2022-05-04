Search

04 May 2022

Western Power Distribution pays £14.9m after vulnerable customer failures

Western Power Distribution pays £14.9m after vulnerable customer failures

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 12:25 PM

Britain’s largest electricity distribution business has agreed to pay £14.9 million after it failed to offer proper support during power cuts to some of its 1.7 million vulnerable customers, the energy watchdog has announced.

Ofgem said National Grid’s Western Power Distribution (WPD) did not provide adequate information, advice and services to customers registered for priority assistance, particularly during power cuts.

Network firms have a duty to provide extra support to around six million households in the UK who are in vulnerable circumstances and are on the Priority Services Registers (PSR).

This includes giving prompt information and advice during unplanned power cuts to these customers, for whom a loss of electricity supply may be particularly difficult, so they can take steps to keep themselves safe.

Network firms may also need to provide mobile power generators, hot meals and drinks, alternative accommodation and on-site welfare units.

An investigation launched by Ofgem in 2020 found WPD failed to quickly notify and update some of those affected on the register by power cuts about when power would be restored and what assistance was available.

It also left new vulnerable customers waiting up to a year in some cases for information on how to prepare for power cuts after signing up to the network – a problem that spanned five years, according to Ofgem.

Ofgem’s probe also discovered that WPD failed to ensure all staff visiting customer homes – including those in vulnerable circumstances – had sufficient background checks, including criminal record checks.

Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement and emerging issues at Ofgem, said: “WPD did not meet all of its obligations to provide additional support to some of its most vulnerable customers to safeguard their well-being.

“In our view it also took too long to put this right. This is totally unacceptable.

“Our enforcement against the company sends a strong message that when companies fail to provide the required services to their Priority Services Register customers, Ofgem will take action.”

Ofgem said WPD had since sought to address all areas of concern, changing its policies, procedures and processes.

It has agreed to pay £14.9 million into Ofgem’s redress fund, which will benefit customers.

WPD covers four licensed areas of Great Britain, including the South West, South Wales and the Midlands.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media