04 May 2022

Barclays shareholder meeting disrupted by climate change protesters

Barclays shareholder meeting disrupted by climate change protesters

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:25 PM

Climate change protesters have disrupted Barclays’ annual shareholder meeting and were removed by security.

The banking giant’s AGM in Manchester got off to a chaotic start after a series of disruptions from green activists in the audience.

Chairman Nigel Higgins was forced to pause the meeting while security removed the protesters as he was repeatedly interrupted, with the activists dominating the first 45 minutes and setting off alarms.

One woman protester glued herself to her seat in the audience to avoid being removed.

Protesters criticised the group over its investment strategy, claiming the bank is continuing to invest heavily in fossil fuels and accused it of “greenwashing”.

One activist said the bank is “morally bankrupt”.

He said: “Barclays has ploughed 160 billion US dollars (£128 billion) into fossil fuel extraction.”

Another called on the firm to “change your policy”.

He said: “You did say you were going to do it last year and you failed.

“Please, I’m begging you, after this meeting, change your policy.”

Mr Higgins – appearing flustered amid the disruption – had asked protesters to wait until the question and answer session at the end of the meeting, but was forced to ask security to step in.

