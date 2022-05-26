Search

26 May 2022

US investor tries to buy FirstGroup for up to £1.2bn

US investor tries to buy FirstGroup for up to £1.2bn

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 11:51 AM

FirstGroup said that it is looking through a new takeover proposal from a serial suitor based in the US.

The company said that it was the latest of a series of “unsolicited” and “conditional” proposals from Miami-headquartered I Squared Capital Advisors.

So far they have all been rejected.

The latest attempt hit the desk of FirstGroup directors yesterday. It offers 118p in cash up front for the business and another 45.6p based on some conditions.

The up-front part of the deal is worth about £885 million to shareholders, the second could hand them an additional £340 million. The business said it is “evaluating” the latest proposal.

Shares in FirstGroup soared after the news, rising 9.3% to 130.5p.

“The board of FirstGroup notes the recent share price movement,” the transport business told shareholders on Thursday.

“The company has received a series of unsolicited, conditional proposals from I Squared Capital Advisors.”

“The board together with its advisers, is currently evaluating the latest approach, received yesterday evening, which provides for a cash component of 118 pence per share and a contingent right to up to a further 45.6 pence per share.”

I Squared had told the board that the extra 45.6p part of the deal is based on how much the company makes from the sales of two businesses.

When the company sold US transport company First Transit in 2021 the contract included an earnout clause which means it can collect up to £170 million if the business performs well enough under the new ownership.

Depending on how much of this money comes through and the proceeds from a separate sale, the price I Square will pay could rise by as much as £340 million.

The extra component is “based on the outcome of the First Transit earnout and the net proceeds realised from the Greyhound legacy assets and liabilities,” FirstGroup said.

“The previous approaches were all unanimously rejected by the board.”

The company promised to keep shareholders updated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media