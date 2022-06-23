Search

24 Jun 2022

CMA provisionally finds construction firm cartels rigged £150m of contracts

CMA provisionally finds construction firm cartels rigged £150m of contracts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

A group of 10 construction firms illegally colluded to rig bids for £150 million of major contracts, according to provisional findings by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said eight of the firms involved in the cartels have admitted to taking part.

The rigged contracts for demolition services included work for Selfridges, Oxford University and the redevelopment of Bow Street’s magistrates’ court and police station in central London.

Fines will be handed to businesses involved if the watchdog concludes in its final decision they have broken the law, the CMA said.

The regulator said it “should not be assumed” that the firms involved definitely broke the law until the end of its investigation.

It comes after the CMA launched an investigation into the firms in 2019.

On Friday, the regulator said it has “concluded that the firms colluded on prices through illegal cartel agreements when submitting bids in competitive tenders for contracts”.

It found the bids were rigged with the deliberate intention of deceiving the customers that they were competitive, when it was not case.

The construction firms worked together, with firms agreeing to submit bids which were deliberately priced to lose the tender.

The CMA provisionally found that seven of the firms, on at least one occasion each, were involved in arrangements by which the designated losers of the contracts were set to be compensated by the winner.

It said eight firms have admitted their involvement in at least one instance of bid rigging between 2013 and 2018: Brown & Mason, Cantillon, Clifford Devlin, DSM, JF Hunt, Keltbray, McGee, and Scudder.

Two other firms – Erith and Squibb – have not admitted being involved.

Michael Grenfell, the CMA’s executive director for enforcement, said: “The construction sector is hugely important to Britain’s economic well-being.

“Bid rigging can result in worse deals, which can leave businesses – and sometimes taxpayers – out of pocket.

“This is unacceptable, and the CMA won’t hesitate to come down hard on these activities and impose appropriate fines.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media