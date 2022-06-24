Search

24 Jun 2022

B&M in line for sales fall but looks set to benefit from switch to budget brands

B&M in line for sales fall but looks set to benefit from switch to budget brands

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 4:20 PM

Budget retailer B&M is expected to report a downturn in sales amid a squeeze on shopper budgets due to the cost-of-living crisis.

B&M reported strong profits for the last financial year, but its first quarter figures on Wednesday could show a drop in revenues, analysts predict.

The vast majority – 93% – of all products sold by the high-street chain cost less than £20, meaning it has been so far less exposed to consumers cutting down on higher ticket items in recent months.

But analysts suggest the retailer has struggled to pass on cost inflation to customers which has kept prices low for shoppers, but could eat away at profits for the firm.

B&M said its sales fell 13.2% in the first two months of the 2023 financial year compared with the same period in the 2022 financial year, and fell 11.5% from the 2021 financial year.

This is despite revenues growing by 22.5% in the year to March 2022 compared with the same period in 2020.

Bosses have warned the outlook for the business is uncertain with the impact of soaring inflation on product prices and consumer spending yet to be felt.

Analysts at Shore Capital suggest there will be more cut-priced items across its stores this year in efforts to get rid of stock but this could hit profit margins.

While B&M’s grocery arm, Heron Foods, has seen strong sales from inflated food prices and shoppers returning to stores after the pandemic, it faces greater competition with supermarkets such as Tesco matching low prices with its Clubcard membership scheme.

Households have been cutting back on food shopping in the past two weeks as a result of higher prices, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

B&M chief executive Simon Arora said in May that shoppers tightening their belts could impact sales but may also lead to a rise in new customers looking for lower-priced products.

Analysts at Liberum recently said: “B&M’s variety discount offer puts it in a very favourable space given the squeeze on consumers’ finances.

“Year-to-date industry data shows shoppers are already switching from supermarkets to the discounters Aldi and Lidl, and B&M should also benefit from this trend.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media