Search

29 Jun 2022

Moonpig sees tumble in revenue and profit as pandemic boost fades

Moonpig sees tumble in revenue and profit as pandemic boost fades

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 9:55 AM

Moonpig has seen annual sales and profits tumble as the pandemic boost that drove surging demand for online cards begins to ease.

The business reported a 30.9% slump in underlying pre-tax profits to £51.5 million for the year to April 30 – its first full year as a stock market listed company.

Revenue also dropped sharply, falling 17.3% to £304.3 million.

The 2021 financial year was a particularly successful one for the company, with an underlying pre-tax profit of £74.6 million and a revenue of £368.2 million.

Despite the falls in both profit and revenue, the card company gave a bullish outlook, with the anticipated completion of the acquisition of Buyagift by the end of July 2022 expected to increase revenue to about £350 million.

Chief executive officer Nickyl Raithatha said the company’s gifting business has grown by over 100% in the past two years and the acquisition of Buyagift will “accelerate” Moonpig’s journey to becoming the “ultimate gifting companion”.

He said: “We have significantly outperformed the targets set out at the initial public offering and recently announced the proposed acquisition of Buyagift, which will accelerate our journey to becoming the ultimate gifting companion.

“Our gifting business has grown by over 100% in the past two years and we are able to adapt with speed and agility to any changing consumer behaviours.”

The company added it has significantly expanded its range of flower and plants, which includes a Cath Kidston flower range, and the global design platform now boasts over 43,000 card designs, compared to 27,000 by the end of April 30 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media