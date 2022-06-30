Search

30 Jun 2022

Ocado extends partnership with French retailer Groupe Casino

Ocado extends partnership with French retailer Groupe Casino

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 9:55 AM

Online supermarket and technology group Ocado has extended its partnership with French retailer Groupe Casino.

The move includes the launch of a joint venture to provide logistics services to customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) powered by Ocado across France, which will be available to all grocery retailers in the country.

In February, the two companies signed a preliminary agreement to support the development and management of French CFCs – which are third-party logistics hubs where providers sort customer orders for online retailers.

The partnership also meant that Ocado and Groupe Casino would provide logistics services, including project management, as well as hiring and operations management services for future CFCs.

The extension of the partnership will allow Ocado to integrate French online retailer Cdiscount’s Octopia marketplace platform into its own smart platform – an automated fulfilment and software solution, which serves clients including supermarket Morrisons.

Octopia helps e-commerce businesses become a marketplace through application programme interfaces – which enable companies to open up their applications’ data and functionality to external third-party developers, business partners and internal employees.

Partners of Ocado’s smart app around the world will also be able to launch their own marketplaces.

Groupe Casino is likewise set to benefit from the use of the app across its Monoprix stores.

Ocado Solutions chief executive Luke Jensen said the partnership is a “great milestone” for the company’s relationship with the French retailer.

He said: “This is a great milestone for our relationship with Groupe Casino as we extend the partnership in a number of exciting directions.

“I’m excited that Ocado Group’s cutting-edge technologies are now available to all grocery retailers in France, with the new joint venture leveraging our combined expertise to provide key logistics services for future CFCs.”

Ocado achieved another milestone in June, when its raised £575 million to invest in its technology arm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media