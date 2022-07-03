Search

04 Jul 2022

UK retailers eye overseas expansion after Covid curbs ease

UK retailers eye overseas expansion after Covid curbs ease

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 1:55 AM

A surge of UK retailers are seeking to spread their wings and expand overseas amid a bounce-back in activity following the pandemic.

Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said demand for UK locations from international firms has also lifted higher as shopper demand remains resilient despite fears over cost-of-living pressures.

New data from Colliers revealed that 48% of its UK client businesses – which between them operate 7,255 UK stores – expect to open more international outlets.

UK retailers are particularly targeting the Australian market as the country’s economy continues to open up following the pandemic.

A number of retailers are targeting European nations such as Italy despite Brexit regulations.

Footwear giant Dr Martens told the PA news agency last month that it is eying significant growth opportunities in Italy and Germany instead of further UK expansion.

Paul Souber, co-head of retail at Colliers, said: “Our research shows the multifaceted strength of the UK retail market as both a consistent safe haven for retailers to establish and grow their brands, as well as being a credible springboard from which established UK brands can expand overseas.

“Buoyed by the unrivalled reputation of London’s retail scene as a trendsetting metropolis, we are seeing some of the UK’s most loved brands spreading their wings to open stores for the first time outside of the UK.

“Meanwhile, Colliers’ international enquiries tracker reveals that there is currently over three million sq ft of requirements from over 27 countries looking to the UK capital to establish a foothold in the thriving London retail market.”

It said its survey data showed that 86 international operators are now keen to move into the UK market for the first time.

It said around a third of these are from the US and keen to take advantage of retail property opportunities after prices dropped in key areas, such as central London, following the pandemic.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media