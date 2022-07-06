Ten Entertainment sees sales surge as it keeps prices at 2019 levels

Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment has said it is keeping prices at 2019 levels as it pledged to “keep value-for-money pricing at the heart of our offer”, amid a jump in sales growth.

The group vowed to keep prices affordable as it cautioned that the cost-of-living crisis would impact its customers this year.

It said: “We are mindful that the increases in cost of living will impact our customers in the second half and are determined to keep value-for-money pricing at the heart of our offer.”

The group’s tactics have so far paid off as it revealed that so-called customer footfall was 43% higher than in 2019 due to “record-breaking” sales during the February half-term, over Easter and the May jubilee bank holiday.

Analysts at Liberum said the group’s footfall was “more than enough to outpace inflationary pressures while holding game prices at 2019 levels”.

Ten Entertainment saw sales leap 52.6% higher in the 26 weeks to June 26 compared with the same period in 2019.

On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 46% compared with the same time in 2019, rising from growth of 30.3% in the second half of 2021.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said the group has a “winning formula” as he celebrated the sizeable sales growth.

“I am delighted that our teams have stepped up to the mark to deliver this excellent result,” he said.

“Our great value family entertainment proposition continues to deliver for our customers.

“With over 50% sales growth in the first half of this year compared to 2019, we have a winning formula in a post-Covid market.

“We have significantly outperformed the leisure and hospitality sector and are confident of delivering a record result this year.”

Ten Entertainment said it is to open a new entertainment centre in Walsall, West Midlands, in quarter three, and three further centres over the next 12 months – although details of locations have not yet been disclosed.

In May this year, the group acquired a new centre in Harlow, and it operates 47 bowling and family entertainment centres.