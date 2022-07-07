Search

07 Jul 2022

Labour, planning delays and supply chains slowing builds, warns Persimmon boss

Labour, planning delays and supply chains slowing builds, warns Persimmon boss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

The boss of housebuilding giant Persimmon has warned that supply chain disruption, labour shortages and planning delays have slowed down building.

Shares in the company, one of the UK’s biggest operators, dropped after it reported a slump in the number of new house completions over the first half of 2022.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, said: “As we rebuild our outlet position, delays in the planning system, disruption in material supply chains and challenges in securing labour have impacted completions in the period.”

Completions slid to 6,652 over the six months to the end of June, from 7,406 over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenues dropped by 8.2% to £1.69 billion against the same period in 2021.

The group said build costs increased due to supply constraints, higher labour costs and energy inflation.

However, it said the continued increase in house prices has offset these rises.

Persimmon said it there will be a slight fall in operating margin but said overall profits for the first half are set to be “modestly above our expectations” amid higher property prices.

It highlighted that demand across the country is still “strong” as well, reporting that average private weekly sales are up 1% against 2021 levels.

Mr Finch added: “I am pleased we have further enhanced our build quality in the period while also driving build efficiency to historical highs and increasing housing gross margin.

“We continued to complement this progress with high quality, disciplined investments in land driving growth in our outlet position.

“We have delivered this despite the significant on-going challenges being faced by the industry.”

It came as figures from Halifax on Thursday showed that average property prices rose 1.8% month-on-month in June, marking the biggest monthly rise since early 2007.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The good news is that demand showed no signs of slowing, with the average house price continuing to climb and a strong forward sales position.

“That should be enough to prop up profits with management guiding for a slight beat at the half year.

“The market wasn’t overly impressed though, likely reflecting worries that this red-hot demand won’t last forever as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grow.”

Shares in Persimmon were down 5.8% at 1,756p in early trading.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media