Search

12 Jul 2022

Nine in 10 ‘worried about finances’ as cost-of-living crisis looms

Nine in 10 ‘worried about finances’ as cost-of-living crisis looms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

Cinemas have replaced online subscriptions on people’s list of priorities, as more than nine in 10 said they are worried about the impact rising bills are having on their personal finances.

Data from Barclaycard revealed that 91% of consumers were last month concerned about the impact rising household bills are having on their personal finances, compared to 88% in May.

Spending on utilities witnessed the steepest rise. Many are cutting back on their energy and water consumption due to a 39.6% year-on-year increase in the cost of household essentials.

Spending on essential items also rose by 4.4% in June compared to the same month a year ago, largely as a result of mounting petrol and diesel prices.

A review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) this month found that the increase from the crude oil price when it enters refineries to the wholesale price when it leaves them as petrol or diesel has more than tripled in the last year, from 10p per litre to nearly 35p per litre.

Barclaycard added that digital and content subscriptions, which many flocked to over the pandemic, have taken a hit, with 26% reviewing or cancelling their subscriptions.

However, the entertainment and hospitality sectors enjoyed some growth.

The entertainment industry received a 5.3% boost in June compared to May, thanks to Tom Cruise’s anticipated movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and Jurassic World Dominion proving hits with the public.

Takeaways and fast food have also remained popular, recording growth of 2.3% month-on-month and 9.4% year-on-year respectively.

Travel agents have also seen a monthly growth of 6.4%, despite flight cancellations and staff shortages plaguing the airline industry.

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said: “The continued rise in fuel, food and energy prices means consumers are having to budget and seek out value where they can for both essential and non-essential purchases.

“While this cautionary approach is impacting supermarket and individual basket spend, there are bright spots to be found, with Brits increasing their discretionary spending on entertainment, travel and takeaways as we head into high summer.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media