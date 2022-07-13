Search

13 Jul 2022

Morrisons faces competition probe into McColl’s takeover

Morrisons faces competition probe into McColl’s takeover

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 12:25 PM

The UK’s competition watchdog has confirmed the launch of a ‘phase one’ investigation into Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s.

Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons snapped up McColl’s in a £190 million rescue deal in May after the convenience chain collapsed into administration in light of soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

Morrisons held off competition from rivals including forecourt giant EG Group to strike the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) filed an initial enforcement order into the deal in May, suggesting it would probe the deal and forcing Morrisons and McColl’s to continue to operate as separate operations until investigations are completed.

However, the CMA has now confirmed it will launch a formal phase one probe –  the initial stage of its merger review process – and has invited comments on the move by interested parties.

It said the probe will consider “whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

Morrisons declined to comment on the investigation.

It also comes a month after the CMA cleared Morrisons’ owner’s £7 billion takeover by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

The watchdog had raised concerns over the deal’s potential impact on the petrol market, as CD&R also owns Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent petrol station operator.

But the deal was approved after CD&R agreed to 87 of its forecourts in order to allay competition concerns.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media