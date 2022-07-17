Search

17 Jul 2022

Eyes on inflation impact as Ocado to report

Eyes on inflation impact as Ocado to report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Costs and customers will be centre stage for analysts when Ocado reports its half-year results on Thursday, but customers might be looking out for any hints on food prices.

Investors looking at the company’s supermarket operations will want to know how the cost-of-living crisis is changing customer behaviour.

There have already been signs of changes from the pandemic. In the first three months of the year, Ocado’s customers spent £124 per shop on average.

It was down by 15% compared to last year, but still higher than the £110 pre-pandemic average, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The size of the average shop soared during the pandemic as lockdown restrictions and health concerns encouraged people to do bigger shops, rather than nipping around the corner to pick up milk when they ran out.

The retail business – which Ocado co-owns with Marks & Spencer – is hardly likely to report a big sales jumps.

In the first quarter sales dropped 5.7%, and the business warned of an 8% fall in the second.

The latter prediction might be confirmed on Thursday, and any divergence in either direction could have an impact on the company’s share price.

Mr Mould said that the fall “reflects inflation, higher cost of living and some volume retrenchment even at Ocado’s relatively well-heeled customer base”.

More news on this front will also come out on Wednesday as the Office for National Statistics releases the inflation figures for June. Inflation is expected to peak at around 11% later this year.

But alongside Ocado’s supermarket, it also has a technology arm.

The business builds big fulfilment centres for supermarkets around the world, installing its highly regarded picking robots in the process.

“Having tapped investors for just shy of £600 million last month, there’s pressure to deliver some positive news on new partner sign-ups for Ocado Solutions,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It’s all well and good having the most advanced robots flying around fulfilment centres, but further progress is needed on sign-ups sooner rather than later.

“Close attention will be paid to guidance on capital expenditure.

“Building out new customer fulfilment centres isn’t cheap and keeping costs in check is key. Management guided to around £800 million at the start of the year – it will be interesting to see if that’s intact.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media