Search

27 Jul 2022

Reckitt reveals big price hikes as US baby formula business booms

Reckitt reveals big price hikes as US baby formula business booms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 11:11 AM

Dettol maker Reckitt has hiked prices for customers rapidly over the last year yet has continued to sell more products, the company has revealed.

The business said on Wednesday that it had increased prices by 9.7% in the second quarter of the year, compared to a year ago.

Yet despite a huge hit to wallets around the world, shoppers have not been voting with their feet, Reckitt revealed. The volume of products it sold continued to increase, by 2.2%.

Between higher prices and more sales, the business posted an 11.9% hike in like-for-like revenue, hitting £3.5 billion.

Reckitt said the standout performer was its nutrition arm. One of its main competitors for baby formula in the US, Abbott Laboratories, had to halt production at a plant and launch a product recall amid an investigation by safety regulators.

Reckitt said: “Our focus remains doing everything possible to put more infant formula on shelves, addressing concerns of parents across the US, while safeguarding the highest levels of quality.

“We have recently been granted a temporary import approval by the Food and Drug Administration which enables us to import additional infant formula supplies into the US from our manufacturing facilities in Singapore.”

Net revenue in its nutrition business rose 23.6% in the first half of the year, hitting £1.2 billion on a like-for-like basis.

The amount of product the unit sold rose 10.7%, while prices increased 12.9%, the company said.

It estimated that Abbott’s problems gave it a 16.1% boost in the first half.

Reckitt now expects like-for-like net revenue will increase between 5% and 8% in the financial year, and rise from its previous 1% to 4% range.

But it still sees further cost hikes to come, with inflation on what it pays increasing “in the high teens” percentage wise.

Chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said: “We have delivered an excellent first-half performance in 2022.

“Innovation and improved in-market execution are driving sustained, broad-based revenue growth and market share momentum across our portfolio.

“Our brands less sensitive to the impact of Covid are growing ahead of our mid-single digit target, whilst our disinfection brands are performing as expected, well above pre-pandemic levels.

“The actions we have taken to broaden the shoulders of our Lysol and Dettol franchises, combined with our innovation and penetration building initiatives, have built a significantly larger, sustainable base from which we will grow.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media