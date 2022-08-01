Search

01 Aug 2022

HSBC rebuffs break-up calls and pledges to boost dividends

HSBC rebuffs break-up calls and pledges to boost dividends

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 1:50 PM

HSBC has come out fighting against calls by its largest shareholder for a break-up of the banking giant as it claimed the move would be costly and risky.

The banking giant warned that a spin-off or demerger of its Asian business could jeopardise profits and growth, with the risk of hefty one-off costs, higher taxes, big running costs and possible regulatory issues.

Group chief executive Noel Quinn instead looked to appease its activist shareholder – China’s Ping An Insurance Group – by vowing to return shareholder dividend payouts to pre-pandemic levels.

HSBC is under pressure from Ping An, which owns around 9.2% of HSBC’s shares, to spin off its burgeoning Asian arm from the UK business.

Mr Quinn said that, having sought independent advice on the matter, it concluded that a break-up “would not achieve increased value for shareholders”.

He said so-called alternative structural options would have a “material negative impact on value”.

“Our current strategy is the safest way to get to the highest returns and dividends we all want to see.”

He also stressed that its “internationalism remains the most defining characteristic of our identity”.

“Serving customers across borders is what we do best. It is how we can best help them to grow, and, we believe, the fastest way to accelerate returns for our shareholders,” he said.

The comments came as HSBC reported a 15%, or 1.7 billion US dollar (£1.4 billion), drop in first-half pre-tax profits to 9.2 billion US dollars (£7.5 billion) as it joined rivals in setting aside cash to cover potential loan losses, booking a 1.1 billion US dollar (£902 million) charge.

It said this partly reflected “heightened economic uncertainty and inflation” as soaring cost pressures hit the UK and wider global economy, while it cautioned that impairment charges are set to rise over the second half.

But the profit out-turn for the second quarter was better than expected and the group promised it will revert to paying quarterly dividends next year, helping shares lift 7%.

Mr Quinn said: “We understand and appreciate the importance of dividends to all of our shareholders.

“We will aim to restore the dividend to pre-Covid-19 levels as soon as possible.

“We also intend to revert to quarterly dividends in 2023.”

Dividends at HSBC were one of the key reasons why Ping An has been pushing for a break-up, after the Bank of England slapped a ban on UK lenders paying out dividends during the early stages of the pandemic to ensure the sector was resilient.

This clampdown was lifted in July last year, but Ping An has argued that Asian investors felt cheated out of their dividend.

While HSBC is based in London and has a large presence in the UK market, it makes most of its profits in Asia.

The bank’s board will meet with retail investors in Hong Kong on Tuesday in what promises to be a tense gathering.

A Hong Kong politician, Christine Fong, has also backed the calls for HSBC’s Asian business to be spun off and wants representatives of Ping An to be appointed to the bank’s board.

But Mr Quinn said the bank believed there would be a conflict of interest over Ping An having a seat on the board, given overlap with its business model and where they both operate.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said HSBC’s credit charges had “more than undone the helping hand from rising interest rates on the bottom line”.

“This gives activist shareholders even more clout to pressure the business to find new, potentially radical, ways to propel growth,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media