Search

01 Aug 2022

HSBC helps banking stocks higher but FTSE closes in red

HSBC helps banking stocks higher but FTSE closes in red

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 6:07 PM

A strong showing from HSBC and the banking sector was not enough to steer the FTSE to gains on Monday.

Chinese anger towards the US over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit meant European markets were shaky despite an initially strong opening.

HSBC shook off nervousness in the Asian markets to close the day significantly higher after the banking giant came out fighting against calls by its largest shareholder for a break up of the banking giant as it claimed the move would be costly and risky.

The bank warned that a spin-off or demerger of its Asian business could jeopardise profits and growth, with the risk of hefty one-off costs, higher taxes, big running costs and possible regulatory issues.

HSBC finished 31.5p higher at 545.2p on Monday.

Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 ended the day down 10.01 points, or 0.13%, at 7,413.42.

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax decreased 0.03% by the end of the session while the French Cac decreased by 0.18%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a nervous start to the new month for markets in Europe with decent gains for financials after HSBC drew down the curtain on a positive first half for the UK banking sector, as a whole, against a backdrop of concerns in its core Asia markets.

“Away from those positives, European markets have fallen back from their intraday highs on reports that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be landing in Taiwan tomorrow evening in defiance of Chinese warnings not to do so.

“This raising of tensions presents a bit of a problem for the US, especially given Russia’s aggressive behaviour in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, sterling was cautious ahead of the latest Bank of England monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, where many are predicting a 0.5% rate rise.

The pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.227 and was also 0.1% lower against the euro at 1.194 at the close.

Elsewhere in company news, JD Sports moved slightly higher despite agreeing to a cut-price sale for its Footasylum business.

Shares were 1.2p higher at 130.75p at the close after it told shareholders it will sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group for £37.5 million, after competition regulators forced it offload the retailer it originally snapped up for £90 million in 2019.

Wealth management firm Quilter surged during the session after weekend reports that NatWest is considering a takeover.

Quilter’s shares rose by 15.3p to 120.3p after the Mail on Sunday reported the banking giant is in the early stages of putting down a firm bid.

The price of oil suffered a chunky fall over returning demand concerns, pulling back after a strong increase in prices at the end of last week.

Brent crude oil decreased by 4.59% to 99.2 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 96p at 852.6p, HSBC, up 31.5p at 545.2p, Ocado, up 36.6p at 876p, Avast, up 15p at 480p, and Auto Trader, up 16.6p at 646.2p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Melrose, down 8.75p at 151.8p, Anglo American, 117.5p at 2,832.5p, Intertek, down 145p at 4,231p, Prudential, down 32.4p at 973.6p, and IAG, down 2.6p at 116.14p.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media