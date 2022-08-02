Search

02 Aug 2022

Greggs sales jump as cash-strapped customers turn to cheaper meals

Greggs sales jump as cash-strapped customers turn to cheaper meals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 9:55 AM

Bakery chain Greggs saw sales jump in the first half of the year as customers turned to value meals amid the cost-of-living squeeze, but warned its cost inflation could hit 9%.

Sales leapt by 27.1% in the 26 weeks to July 2 to a total of £694.5 million, compared with £546.2 million a year earlier.

But half-year profits remained largely flat year on year at £55.8 million compared with £55.5 million last year, due to the reintroduction of business rates, an increase in VAT and higher levels of cost inflation.

With soaring inflation putting a strain on people’s incomes, consumers are more likely to turn to lower-cost food and drink while on the go, Greggs said.

But the chain warned that cost inflation could reach around 9% this year as it is hit with higher prices of food, packing and energy.

In May, the company said customers would see 5p or 10p increases on some items as it was forced to raise prices for the second time this year.

But Greggs has fixed prices with suppliers for around the next five months, meaning the cost of its food and drink should not rise any further in that time, chief executive Roisin Currie told the PA news agency.

“We know the economic environment is challenging and it is tough out there for our customers, so we are doing everything we can to protect our price proposition,” Ms Currie told PA.

“We are not immune to cost inflation but we are trying hard to mitigate against it impacting customers.”

The boss of the chain – which has more than 2,200 shops in the UK – added that it plans to extend its opening hours, shake up its menu options and offer more delivery services in order to gain more evening sales.

The company intends to have 500 shops open until 8pm by the end of the year to target more customers who want hot food in the evening.

She added that menu changes are “critical” and the chain is currently trialling new products including jacket potatoes, and dessert options like hot yum yums with salted caramel sauce and brownies with chocolate dipping sauce.

More than 1,000 of its shops deliver to customers through delivery app Just Eat despite people returning to shops after the pandemic.

The average customer spends around £10 on deliveries, roughly three times higher than they would in the shop, Ms Currie added.

But experts warned that the uncertain cost outlook could have a greater impact on the chain than anticipated.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said: “The cost of raw materials, energy and wages are all rising rapidly. Greggs is significantly exposed to all three, putting pressure on profits.

“There’s a limit to how far it can raise prices to offset these extra costs.

“If Greggs can maintain its recent sales momentum, it will go some way to offsetting inflationary pressures.

“But the group’s near-term prospects still look rather unappetising given the extremely unsavoury cost outlook.”

Greggs’ financial results coincide with the company announcing the appointment of Matthew Davies as its incoming chairman. He will take over from Ian Durant on November 1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media