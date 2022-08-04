Search

04 Aug 2022

Outsourcer Serco to hand out £9m cash boost to workforce

Outsourcer Serco to hand out £9m cash boost to workforce

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 2:20 PM

Outsourcer Serco is to hand £9 million in one-off payments to about 45,000 non-management staff as the firm lifted its profit guidance and dividend.

Shares in the company, which runs security, transport and immigration contracts, moved higher on Thursday after it posted a better-than-expected performance over the past six months despite staffing pressures.

Serco reported that revenues moved 1% higher to £2.18 billion for the half-year to June 30, compared with the same period last year.

It came despite the loss of significant revenues from Britain’s test and trace services, with the firm highlighting that it is set for a £480 million impact from lower demand for Covid-19 contracts over the current year.

Revenues for 2022 could dip slightly to £4.3 billion, compared with £4.4 billion last year, bosses added.

The group said work to keep a lid on costs helped secure a 6% increase in profits to £123 million over the latest six-month period.

However, profits are expected to be lower in the second half of 2022 due to higher costs, including higher spending on staff pay.

Rupert Soames, group chief executive, said: “As a result of the recent surge in inflation we are increasing pay faster than we budgeted and we will be distributing an additional £9 million in the coming weeks in one-off payments to all our colleagues outside management grades, recognising the pressure many people, particularly the lower paid, are under at this time.

“Increasing pay is one of the reasons why costs are expected to be higher, and profits lower, in the second half than in the first.”

He added that it has seen a reduction in vacancy levels from last year but highlighted that “staff turnover remains high in some contracts” and unpredictable absence levels related to the pandemic “mean that operational management of the business remains very demanding”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media