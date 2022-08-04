Search

04 Aug 2022

FTSE 100 edges higher after Bank rate hike hammers the pound

FTSE 100 edges higher after Bank rate hike hammers the pound

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

FTSE 100 rallied back to positive territory despite the Bank of England’s biggest interest rate hike in 27 years and a frightening outlook for the economy.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said the economy is set for five consecutive quarters of recession and inflation peaking over 13%.

The pound had been 0.7% higher against the dollar in the run-up to the noon announcement but swiftly saw these gains wiped out over concerns over the size and duration of the economic shock predicted for households.

The pound was down 0.11% against the dollar at 1.212 and was 0.53% lower against the euro at 1.189 at the close.

Weakness in the pound following the economic warning helped to support Britain’s multinational companies as a result.

London’s top index ended the day up 2.38 points, or 0.03%, at 7,448.06.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “UK stocks have enjoyed a decent bounce off the lows, but Andrew Bailey and co are clearly worried about the economy, and now expect a recession and two years of negative income growth.

“The pound’s slump in the wake of today’s MPC decision underlines the caution investors have regarding the UK economy, and suggests that the pound’s miserable performance thus far in 2022 is unlikely to change for the time being.”

Elsewhere in Europe, equities also shook off recession fears to climb, with the German Dax moving close to two-month highs before dropping back.

The German Dax increased 0.55% by the end of the session while the French Cac lifted by 0.64%.

On Wall Street, the US markets were mixed after a rise in weekly jobless claims and continued concerns over a potential slowdown in the labour market.

In company news, Rolls-Royce shares fell after it said pressures from soaring inflation amid the Ukraine war and supply chain woes are set to continue throughout next year.

The engineering giant saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125 million for the first six months of 2022, down from £307 million a year ago.

Shares finished the day 8.14p lower at 82.65p.

Glencore made gains after the coal mining firm said it will hand almost 4.5 billion dollars (£3.7 billion) to shareholders.

It came after the group saw earnings more than double in the first half of the year to 18.9 billion dollars (£15.6 billion). Shares closed 13.7p higher at 459.75p

The Gym Group declined by 5p to 174 after the gym operator posted a £4.4 million pre-tax loss over the first six months of the year, although it represented a significant improvement following the impact of the pandemic last year.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil dipped by 3.14% to 93.72 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 61.5p to 1,303p, Flutter Entertainment, up 336p to 8,694p, Anglo American, up 88p to 2,866p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 114p to 3,784p, and Glencore, up 13.7p to 459.75p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, down 8.14p to 82.65p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 111.5p to 1,650.5p, Mondi, down 81p to 1,529p, Airtel Africa, down 5p to 149.1p, and BT Group, down 5p to 156.2p

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media