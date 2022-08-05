Search

05 Aug 2022

Betting giants Entain and Flutter to reveal impact of cost crunch on customers

Betting giants Entain and Flutter to reveal impact of cost crunch on customers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 4:41 PM

Two of the UK’s biggest gambling firms are set to disclose the impact of more cautious UK punters, as household spending comes under pressure from turmoil in the economy.

Investors of Ladbrokes owner Entain and Paddy Power’s parent firm Flutter will be hoping that profits have been protected despite worries over consumer sentiment, when they deliver half-year updates next week.

Shareholders will also be looking for signs of robustness as the wait continues for the Government to unveil its latest gambling white paper which could impose new restrictions on the sector in the UK.

Both firms have however shielded themselves somewhat from the shaky UK market with strong growth in the US, where they have benefited from loosening betting laws in many states.

Entain, which also owns Coral, said last month that online gaming revenues dipped over the first half of 2022.

Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said focus will therefore turn to how profits for the period have fared when it updates the market on Thursday August 11.

He said: “The impact on profit should come to light next week, and attention will be focused on whether management believe the previous spending habits will remain intact.

“If not, online revenue could continue to decline into the future.”

Concerns over lower demand from punters therefore means that shares are about 30% lower over the past three months, despite a rebound in retail revenues following the reopening of shops after coronavirus curbs were lifted.

Investors will also be hopeful that a bumper sporting calendar for the rest of the year, including the winter World Cup in Qatar, could provide a much-needed boost to sports betting.

Its BetMGM business in the US will also provide solace, with growth predicted at more than 50% for the year.

Flutter will also find reason for optimism stateside, through its FanDuel sportsbook business.

On August 12 the gambling firm is expected to announce continued strong growth in the division, which recorded 45% growth in the first quarter.

It has continued heavy investment internationally, with about one billion dollars (£830,000) pumped into promotions, sales and marketing across the US business last year.

On Friday, Flutter also said it has secured regulatory approval for its 1.9 billion euro (£1.6 billion) takeover of Italian group Sisal.

The Italian business saw 58% sales growth and 51% earnings growth over the first half of the year, in a reassuring sign of activity on the continent.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media