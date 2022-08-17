Search

17 Aug 2022

Persimmon reports strong housing demand despite revenue slump

Persimmon reports strong housing demand despite revenue slump

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 1:23 PM

Persimmon has hailed “strong demand” for its new homes despite posting a fall in revenues and profits for the past six months.

The housebuilder provided a positive outlook for investors despite wider signals of a slowdown in housing demand from people weighed down by rocketing household bills and rising interest rates.

The York-based company said average private sales were up 1% over the six months to June 30, compared with the same period last year.

It added that forward sales have been “robust” and reiterated its guidance of between 14,500 to 15,000 house completions this year.

Nevertheless, Persimmon confirmed a reduction of new home completions for the past half-year.

It completed 6,652 new homes in the latest period compared with 7,406 last year, when it benefited from the stamp duty holiday.

Total group revenues declined to £1.69 billion for the six-month period, compared with £1.84 billion over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, it posted a £439.7 million pre-tax profit compared with £480.1 million a year earlier.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, said: “Persimmon continues to perform well.

“We are making important progress in quality, service, land investment opportunities and efficiencies to build an even stronger business, while continuing to deliver the strong financial returns that Persimmon is renowned for.

“Demand for our attractively priced, high-quality homes has remained robust, with our average private sales rates for the period being around 1% ahead year-on-year.”

Shares in Persimmon were 2.5% lower after early trading on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media