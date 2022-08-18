Search

18 Aug 2022

430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Supermarket fruit and juice business Orchard House Foods is to shut its Gateshead factory, with the loss of up to 430 jobs.

The company, which supplies the likes of Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Pret A Manger, said it plans to relocate production to its existing base in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Orchard House, which makes prepared and packaged fruit, fruit drinks, fruit jellies, fresh fruit yogurts, compotes and granolas, said the move is part of plans to consolidate production at Corby by the end of November this year.

The company said it has “started a consultation process with affected colleagues, with up to 430 jobs at risk of redundancy”.

It added that a significant number of jobs will be created in the East Midlands, with support for colleagues from Gateshead who wish to relocate.

Help will also be offered to those affected by the redundancies to find new employment in the local area, the firm said.

Orchard House said it had invested to turn around the site’s performance but that it is “continuing to make losses that make it commercially unviable”.

The closure comes amid surges in the costs of food, energy, labour and transport.

Food manufacturers have also come under severe pressure from staff shortages, exacerbated by the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Orchard House said customers and suppliers will not be affected by the plan.

It comes 18 months after UK private equity company Elaghmore snapped up Orchard House in a deal worth around £25 million.

Chief executive Steve Corby said: “We understand that this is an incredibly difficult situation for our employees, and our priority now is to ensure that we do everything we can to support them.

“Despite making significant investments in our Gateshead facility over a considerable period in an effort to turn around its financial performance, it is unfortunately still making losses that make it unsustainable over the long term.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and comes off the back of an incredibly challenging period for the sector.

“Like many other businesses across the UK, we have been suffering from a series of economic and business challenges. They include rising energy, raw material, transport and labour costs.

“There has also been a shortage of available staff to work at our Gateshead site.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media