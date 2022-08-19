Search

19 Aug 2022

Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

Finance watchdog fines Citigroup Global Markets £12.5m for market abuse failures

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:19 PM

Citigroup’s international broking business has been fined £12.5 million by the UK financial watchdog over past failures to properly apply rules designed to halt suspicious trading activity.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had sanctioned Citigroup Global Markets for failing to adequately implement Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) trade surveillance rules.

MAR rules were introduced in 2016 to expand the responsibilities of banks when monitoring for potential market manipulation and insider trading.

The FCA said the Citigroup arm “could not effectively monitor its trading activities” for certain types of illegal activity due to its failings.

It said there were gaps in the firm’s arrangements, systems and procedures for trade surveillance until January 2018.

Citigroup Global Markets agreed to resolve the case and therefore saw the fine reduced from a potential £17.9 million sanction.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “The framework for market integrity depends on the partnership between the FCA and market participants using data to detect suspicious trading.

“By not fully implementing the new provisions when required, Citigroup Global Markets did not carry its full weight in this partnership, impacting market integrity and the overall detection of market abuse.”

A spokeswoman for Citigroup said: “Citi is pleased to put this matter behind us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media