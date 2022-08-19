Search

19 Aug 2022

Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit

Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 5:07 PM

Hays is set to reveal another strong profit as soaring competition for talent has pushed up wages and recruiting fees.

The London-listed recruitment agency is expected to reveal an annual operating profit of around £210 million when it updates shareholders on Thursday.

Last month, the company said it saw its fees increase by 23% over the three months to June as the tight labour market continued to support trading.

Many sectors, such as hospitality and technology, have warned over skills shortages in recent months, prompting significant demand for recruiters and higher pay for new workers.

Recessions are historically tough for the recruitment sector, but investors will be hoping that wage inflation and increased demand in some sectors will help Hays be resilient.

However, the latest jobs data from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed the first signals that the UK labour market could be cooling.

The data revealed that the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.

It was the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff following the pandemic.

Shareholders will be particularly keen to hear Hays’ outlook for the rest of the year, given dire warnings from the Bank of England that the UK could witness five successive quarters of recession,

Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’ll be interesting to hear how management sees wider conditions impacting recruitment going forward.

“Costs will be in the spotlight too, as Hays continues to increase headcount.

“Management have stated productivity remains strong, but it remains to be seen what impact these costs have had on operating margins, if any.”

The FTSE 250 business has 3,215 employees across bases in the UK and Ireland – as well as Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

The firm’s broad spread of markets and focus in the robust technology sector could help to protect its longer-term performance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media