22 Aug 2022

Vaping retailer VPZ eyes 10 openings in expansion plan

The UK’s largest vaping retailer VPZ has revealed plans to open 10 more stores by the end of the year.

It comes as the business called for the UK Government to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products.

The business will increase its portfolio to 160 sites across England and Scotland, including in London and Glasgow.

VPZ made the announcement as it takes its mobile vape clinic on the road throughout the country.

It comes as Government ministers continue to promote vaping, with Public Health England claiming e-cigarettes carry a “fraction of the risk of smoking”.

However, last month research indicated a steep rise in underage vaping over the last five years, according to Action on Smoking and Health.

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ, said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“Our plans to open 10 new stores and the launch of our mobile vape clinic responds 100% to our ambition to engage with more smokers throughout the country and help them take the first steps on their quit journey.”

The boss said however that the sector could be improved, calling for greater scrutiny of those selling products,

Mr Mutter said: “At the moment we have a challenge in the industry where imported, many unregulated, disposable vaping products are readily available from local convenience stores, supermarkets and several other general retailers with no age verification control or regulation in many of these.

“We are urging the UK Government to act now and follow best practice from countries like New Zealand, where flavoured products can only be sold from specialist licensed vaping stores, where a challenge 25 policy is in place and consultation is aimed towards adult smokers and vapers.

“VPZ is also in favour of substantial fines for those who breach the rules.”

