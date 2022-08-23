Search

23 Aug 2022

Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip

Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 6:29 PM

London’s markets stumbled as early economic data for August revealed a weak showing for UK factories as customer demand continues to dwindle.

The downbeat purchasing managers index (PMI) report offset positivity among oil firms, who were boosted by the latest rebound in prices.

Early trading was nervous around Europe after the biggest economies in the region all showed weakness in their manufacturing sectors, before this trading sentiment was compounded further by a slowdown in activity in the US.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.68 points, or 0.61%, at 7,488.11.

The FTSE 100 is underperforming though today’s weakness may be more to do with the fact that it has managed to perform better than its peers over the past week and is playing catch-down so to speak

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another day of poor economic data for European markets with the latest flash manufacturing PMI numbers falling into contraction territory for Germany, France, and the UK.

“While the economic data has been poor, the reaction of markets has been slightly more ambivalent and a little mixed, with the Dax and Cac 40 treading water, having opened just above three-week lows.

“The FTSE 100 is underperforming though today’s weakness may be more to do with the fact that it has managed to perform better than its peers over the past week and is playing catch-down so to speak.”

The German Dax decreased 0.33% by the end of the session, while the French Cac dropped by 0.42%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones opened in the red after the PMI figures showed US private sector output sliding to a 27-month low.

Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.02% against the dollar at 1.185 and was 0.07% lower against the euro at 1.187 at the close.

In company news, BT shares finished higher after confirmation that French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be blocked from increasing his stake in the telecommunications giant following a national security review.

The company told shareholders that ministers will not demand that Mr Drahi’s Altice sell off part of its nearly one-fifth holding in the firm. It closed 0.8p higher at 157.1p as a result.

Travel firm On The Beach jumped in value after founder and chief executive officer Simon Cooper bought almost £2 million worth of shares.

The company closed 11.6p higher at 126.4p after he bought 1.5 million shares at 129.54p each.

Investors slammed the brakes on Halfords after Panmure Gordon downgraded the stock and slashed its target price in half.

The bike and car accessories retailer finished 25.1p lower at 128.3p after the brokers warned the firm is “naturally at some risk coming into the period of significantly increased pressure on consumer spending in 2022”.

The price of oil continued to rebound after comments from Saudi Arabia that it might look at cutting output due to concerns about the recent sharp drop in prices.

Brent crude oil lifted by 3.25% to 99.62 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 37p at 1,162p, Shell, up 73.5p at 2,317.5p, Anglo American, up 89.5p at 2,943.5p, Glencore, up 13.8p at 506p, and BP, up 10.4p at 459.4p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Ocado, down 42.2p at 798.8p, Informa, down 25p at 542.6p, Smiths Group, down 58p at 1,509p, Sage Group, down 24.2p at 712.6p, and Relx, down 76p at 2,364p.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media