Search

24 Aug 2022

France’s Schneider Electric mulls bid for FTSE 100 firm Aveva

France’s Schneider Electric mulls bid for FTSE 100 firm Aveva

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 4:55 PM

France’s Schneider Electric said it might move to buy Aveva, a FTSE 100-listed software company.

Responding to reports, the business said that it is considering bidding for the remaining shares in Aveva that it does not already own.

Schneider holds around 60% of Aveva’s shares.

“Schneider Electric confirms that it is considering a possible offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the company not currently owned by Schneider Electric,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“No proposal has been made to Aveva yet and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made).”

Shares in Aveva soared by more than a quarter following the news.

It now has until the close of play on September 21 to make a firm bid for the company or to walk away without making an offer.

“Whether or not an offer is made, Schneider Electric remains committed to Aveva, to its agnostic and autonomous business model and to its employees,” the company said.

“Schneider Electric believes that a full combination of Aveva and the software business of Schneider Electric will reinforce Aveva, and enable it to execute its growth strategy faster.”

Schneider called the UK one of its most important markets.

It has around 4,000 employees here, at 14 sites across the country.

Aveva said that it had seen Schneider’s statement, but it had not heard directly from the potential bidder.

“No approach has been received by Aveva and Aveva notes Schneider Electric’s statement that there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made (should one be made).

“Any such proposal, if and when received, would be evaluated by an independent committee of the board of Aveva, together with its advisers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media