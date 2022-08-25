Search

25 Aug 2022

CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez

CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 9:34 AM

The competition watchdog has stepped in to break up a waste management megamerger which it was worried could have led to higher charges for local councils.

Veolia will be forced to sell off most of the operations it got in the UK when buying fellow French rival Suez for 13 billion euros (£11 billion).

The businesses are both major players in the country, making £2 billion and £1 billion in revenue here respectively.

They supply waste, water and recycling services to local councils and companies.

For the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), their combination created a worrying situation.

A company of their combined size would have the power to set prices or reduce the quality of the service it provides because there is not enough competition nearby.

Councils and companies without options would be forced to swallow the changes.

“Local authority budgets are already under strain, and this deal is likely to lead to them paying more and receiving a lower-quality service,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the CMA inquiry group.

“The negative impact would have ultimately fallen on taxpayers at a time when they are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Given our concerns about the merger, we have concluded that Veolia must sell most of the operations it took over in the UK when it acquired Suez.

“We will now work with Veolia to ensure that appropriate buyers are found so that businesses, councils – and ultimately taxpayers – will not lose out.”

Veolia had already tried to placate the CMA by selling Suez’s waste business to Australian private equity house Macquarie for around £2 billion.

It was the latest in a long list of moves that the companies took to get global competition authorities off their backs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media