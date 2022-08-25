Search

25 Aug 2022

Government to probe Czech billionaire’s Royal Mail stake over national security

Government to probe Czech billionaire’s Royal Mail stake over national security

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

The Business Secretary has warned Royal Mail that the Czech billionaire part-owner of West Ham could face a national security probe if he raises his stake in the delivery giant to more than 25%, the company has told investors.

Royal Mail told the London Stock Exchange that Kwasi Kwarteng “reasonably suspects” that Vesa Equity Investment might increase its stake in the company from 22% to more than a quarter.

If this happens, it would trigger an investigation through the recent National Security Investment Act, the minister told Royal Mail.

Mr Kwarteng has the power to investigate deals that “will result in an acquisition that may give rise to a risk to national security”.

The firm said: “Royal Mail will fully cooperate with this review and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

Last month, the Business Secretary used powers from the Act to block a foreign sale for the first time, halting Beijing Infinite Vision Technology (BIVT) from buying the vision sensing technology from the University of Manchester due to security concerns.

Vesa is controlled by Daniel Kretinsky, a Czech energy billionaire with stakes in Sainsbury’s, Foot Locker and Macy’s.

Mr Kertinsky completed a deal to buy 27% of football club West Ham last year.

It comes amid a challenging period for Royal Mail, with more than 100,000 postal workers set to walk out on Friday in a dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members are taking industrial action for a “dignified, proper pay rise” after they voted in favour by 97.6% in a ballot.

Shares jumped 2.2% higher on Thursday afternoon shortly the update.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media