Search

29 Aug 2022

Wine retailer Majestic eyes 76 UK locations amid expansion plans

Wine retailer Majestic eyes 76 UK locations amid expansion plans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

The boss of Majestic has said the wine retailer is “optimistic” despite pressure on customer budgets as he laid out plans for the retailer’s continued store expansion.

The wine retailer, which was bought by private equity firm Fortress for £95 million in 2019, said it is targeting a wish-list of 76 potential store locations across the UK.

Majestic said it has opened two new stores, in Haywards Heath and Godalming, over the past month and will continue to invest in physical stores despite rising costs.

John Colley, chief executive officer of Majestic, said the business is hoping for input from shoppers on its store hunt and will offer a year’s supply of wine to customers that can help source the perfect new site.

He said: “Responding to consumer demand, we’ve opened two new stores this month, but we aren’t stopping there.

“In addition to the new stores already in our pipeline, we’ve got our eye on a further 76 potential locations across the country and are calling on the UK’s wine lovers to help us find sites so that we can offer more people a place to taste and discover new wines, beers, and spirits with guidance from our expert staff.”

The retailer currently operates 201 shops across the UK.

Majestic said it has sought to improve its expertise under Fortress’s ownership, which over 1,000 Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) trained colleagues, now working across its stores.

The group said it has also reinstalled tasting counters designed to help customers discover new wines which had been removed under its previous ownership.

Mr Colley added: “Some retailers are battening down the hatches given the current climate, however history has shown that Majestic is an extremely resilient business.

“None of us have a crystal ball, but we remain optimistic despite tighter consumer budgets as wine is still something people want to enjoy and savour.

“Customers are returning to physical stores with enthusiasm, seeking out the advice of our expert staff to discover the real value in their wine choices.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media