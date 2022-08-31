Search

31 Aug 2022

John Lewis to give free meals to staff as it seeks 10,000 Christmas workers

John Lewis to give free meals to staff as it seeks 10,000 Christmas workers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 2:12 PM

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has said it will give free meals to staff over the festive period to help with the rising cost of living as it announced a recruitment drive for 10,000 new Christmas staff.

The retail group behind the John Lewis department store chain and Waitrose supermarket business said it will advertise a raft of store and supply chain jobs to help it deal with increased demand.

About 4,000 new seasonal workers will be recruited for the group’s 331 Waitrose shops, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and delivery drivers.

The group is also hiring about 2,000 temporary workers for the its 34 John Lewis stores, including sales and merchandising roles.

JLP said the new positions will be advertised online through September and October.

Additionally, the business is also filling about 4,000 roles across its supply chain through recruitment agencies, with JLP seeking to hire more warehouse workers and drivers to cope with higher demand for orders.

The company added that all permanent staff and temporary workers will receive free food from October 3 to January 6 to help with cost of living pressures.

Andrew Murphy, chief operations officer, at JLP said: “We pride ourselves on creating a happy workplace because it’s our partners who make the difference and it’s thanks to them that John Lewis and Waitrose are two of the UK’s best-loved brands.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people across the country to grow our team and ensure we deliver a great Christmas for our customers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media