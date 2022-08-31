Search

31 Aug 2022

Cake Box warns cost rises and lower sales to drag on profits

Cake Box warns cost rises and lower sales to drag on profits

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Cake Box has warned profits for the year are set to be “significantly below current market expectations” due to surging costs and weaker sales.

Shares in the cream cake retailer dropped by around a third in early trading on Wednesday as a result.

The company said the trading environment has become “significantly more challenging” over the past two months, following a robust start to the current financial year.

In a statement, Cake Box told shareholders: “Inflationary cost pressures across the group have increased above levels previously anticipated and the board does not see these easing before the end of the financial year.

“While the group has passed some of the cost increases onto franchisees with a recent price increase, the full year gross margin will be impacted.”

It comes as the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported that food inflation jumped to 9.3% in August – the highest rate since 2008.

Cake Box said inflationary pressure on household budgets also had a knock-on effect, with “weaker than anticipated sales at the franchise level during July and August”.

Franchisee like-for-like sales have declined by 2.8% over the first half of the financial year to date.

The retailer said it believes the summer performance was exacerbated by the recent heatwave which impacted store footfall.

“Accordingly, due to the worsening outlook and increasing cost-of-living pressures on the consumer, the group now expects full-year profitability to be significantly below current market forecasts,” Cake Box added.

It said it was taking actions to protect profitability further, such as introducing implementing price increases in its supply operations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media