Search

05 Sept 2022

Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs

Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

One in 10 homeowners have said they plan to use real fires instead of central heating, leading to concerns among insurers that some could be putting their properties at risk.

Research from Aviva found a tenth of adults said they plan to light fires or stoves more often in their homes to avoid central heating amid soaring energy prices.

In October, millions will see their energy bills rise by 80% after regulator Ofgem confirmed it will increase its price cap for the average home from £1,971 to £3,549.

The study also showed that 92% of people are looking towards alternative ways to keep themselves warm as they seek to reduce their bills.

However, the data also showed that three out five resident who plan to enjoy real fires this autumn are ignoring some necessary precautions.

Only 37% of fire users ensure their chimney is swept annually, while a similar proportion said they check whether fuel is suitable for their fire or stove.

It added that just 41% said they make certain their chimney is not blocked or capped off, according to the survey.

Hannah Davidson, senior household underwriting manager for Aviva, said: “It is a real concern that people could be putting so much at risk by not taking simple fire safety steps.

“Homes, possessions and sadly lives can be put in jeopardy if chimneys are capped or aren’t swept properly – or the wrong type of fuel is used.

“We’d urge people to take action now to make sure fireplaces and stoves are safe and suitable if people plan to use them this year.

“It’s understandable that people are looking for alternative ways to heat their properties, but it’s vital that people put a few checks in place first, to enjoy the warmth and comfort of a real fire without worry.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media