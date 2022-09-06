Search

06 Sept 2022

Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs

Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 9:27 AM

Builder Berkeley Group announced it is “on track” to meet its profit guidance in the year ending next April as it said it expected most of the profit will fall in the second half of the year.

The business said it would deliver between £600 million and £625 million in pre-tax profit over the year to April 30 2024.

It would be a significant step up from the £551.5 million that the company delivered in the previous 12 months.

Berkeley is one of several housebuilders to report this week at a tough time for the sector. Share prices have been dropping significantly in recent months amid worries of a housing market squeeze.

As the cost of living soars to unprecedented heights, potential future house buyers are unable to put aside savings towards a deposit.

So although house prices remain high at the moment, investors worry that demand might dry up and prices fall in the years ahead.

But for Berkeley it appears that this change might still be in the future.

“Berkeley has continued to trade well during the first four months of the new financial year, with the value of underlying sales ahead of the financial year ended April 30 2022,” it said on Tuesday.

“The good level of demand continues to support pricing above business plan levels, which is sufficient to cover cost increases on a blended basis across Berkeley’s developments.”

It said that around 55% of its profit will come in the second half of the year because of the way its production is scheduled.

The business is also facing increased costs, which are rising between 5% and 10% across its portfolio.

“The operating environment remains volatile and little changed over the couple of months since the June results announcement, with overall cost inflation continued at the rates noted therein,” it said.

“In this context, Berkeley’s current strategy focuses on ensuring each site has the most appropriate development solution reflective of prevailing requirements, whilst new land will only be added to the land holdings very selectively.”

FTSE 100 listed Berkeley is a London-focused housebuilder which develops somewhat higher-end newbuilds across the capital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media