Search

07 Sept 2022

FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze

FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

London’s top index slumped on Wednesday as the new Chancellor warned banks that the Government would need to borrow more money in the short-term to fund an energy bills freeze.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan on Thursday to cap energy bills in England, Scotland and Wales at around £2,500, with investors waiting to find out exactly how many billions of pounds it will cost the Government to fund.

And recession fears have not subsided, with oil prices crashing further during the day – which dragged down natural resources stocks on the FTSE 100.

London’s top index closed the day down 62.61 points, or 0.86%, at 7,237.83.

“Fears over a prolonged slowdown has seen oil prices slide to their lowest levels since February, as well as acting as a drag on UK natural gas prices, which have slipped to their lowest levels since the end of July”, Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said.

“This has weighed on the basic resources and energy sector over recession concerns, pulling the FTSE 100 sharply lower, though the rest of Europe’s markets have been slightly more resilient.”

The pound hit the headlines again on Wednesday after slipping to a new 37-year-low against the dollar as UK investors brace for the costly energy package.

Sterling dipped as low as 1.1403 dollars on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the low of 1.1412 seen in March 2020 when the pandemic struck. The pound managed to regain some ground at the end of the day and was up 0.03% against the dollar at 1.147 and up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1538.

Brent crude oil slid 3.79% to 89.31 dollars a barrel by the end of the day.

In company news, Halford’s share price shot up after the motoring and cycling retailer reported higher sales over the past 20 weeks as it was boosted by its growing car repairs business.

The company told shareholders that its sales were over 30% higher than the same period last year and that its full-year profits are in line with expectations. Shares were up by 20.8p to 154.3p at the end of the day.

Barratt Developments posted record annual figures with pre-tax profits reaching £1.05 billion, up 15% on the previous year.

But the UK’s biggest housebuilder added fuel to the fire of reports that Britain’s housing market is cooling, saying there are signs that weekly buyer reservations were falling.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed company were down 8.1p at 414.1p.

Meanwhile, advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi reporting shrinking profits and said it had spent £8.4 million fielding takeover moves.

Shares in the group fell as it said its pre-tax profits had fallen to £300,000 in the half year to June 30, down from £4.8 million in the same period last year.

Its share price was down 7.8p to 154.4p when markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were SSE, up 66.5p to 1,753.5p, Fresnillo, up 16.8p to 701p, Centrica, up 1.6p to 83.54p, Flutter Entertainment, up 195p to 10,275p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 15.2p to 850.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 25.8p to 576.8p, Glencore, down 18.6p to 468.25p, Associated British Foods, down 54.5p to 1,455p, Vodafone Group, down 3p to 110.18p, and Tesco, down 6.6p to 249.3p.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media