Search

08 Sept 2022

Cazoo cuts 750 staff amid car market closures across Europe

Cazoo cuts 750 staff amid car market closures across Europe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 3:00 PM

Around 750 jobs are being cut at online car retailer Cazoo across Europe as it axes its used car markets in the European Union.

Bosses said the company has taken the “tough decision” to focus solely on its UK business and save more than £100 million by shaving off the 15% of its workforce based in the EU.

It plans to first wind down its operations in Germany and Spain, and is consulting with employee representatives in France and Italy over the closures.

Alex Chesterman, Cazoo founder and chief executive, said: “Given our target of reaching profitability by the end of next year, we have taken the tough decision to focus solely on the huge UK used car market, worth over £100 billion annually.

“I would like to thank all our colleagues in the EU who are impacted by this decision, and we will of course look to support them in every way possible.”

The closures will speed up its path to profitability and take away the need to raise extra funding to achieve this, Cazoo said. It added that the company hopes to break even on its cash flow by the end of 2023.

The group said its management team was “very excited” about the future opportunity to capture more than 5% of the UK’s market share and become the biggest and most profitable car retailer in the country.

It comes as Cazoo unveiled plans in June to reduce its workforce and slow down hiring new staff after it warned over recession fears and consumer cut backs.

The firm previously said it was not immune to the possibility of a recession in the coming months, delivering a more cautious outlook on its full-year financial results.

As part of the cost-cutting initiatives, it would close two of its 10 vehicle preparation sites in the UK and one of its two customer support centres, based in Leeds.

Cazoo declined to give details on the specific job impact for workers in the UK.

The announcement on Thursday followed a review launched last month into its EU business in efforts to preserve cash.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media