Search

13 Sept 2022

Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows

Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:01 AM

Drink maker Fever-Tree has said its plans to avoid high transatlantic shipping costs had been set back in the first six months of the year as the bottling plant it uses in the US struggled to hire enough staff.

The business continued to ship more goods from the UK than it had first hoped for to fulfil demand across the pond.

It also warned that securing enough glass bottles might become a problem in the second half of the year.

This “will limit our opportunity to deliver revenue upside despite the strong demand we’re seeing across our markets”, it said.

Fever-Tree said pressures on glass costs have been driven by the high price of gas.

“Whilst disruption and uncertainty remain elevated across categories, the most notable impacts are expected to relate to the cost of glass bottles, where a sustained elevation in gas price is being passed through by suppliers against a backdrop of limited glass availability across the group’s suppliers in the UK and Europe,” the company said.

Elevated costs pushed down pre-tax profit by 30% in the first six months of the year, to £17.6 million.

Sales rose by 14% to £160.9 million, the business said.

“Fever-Tree has delivered a robust revenue performance in the first half of 2022, with a particularly strong performance in Europe as the on-trade recovered,” said chief executive Tim Warrillow.

“Demand has been strong in the US and we have continued to increase our availability on shelf enabling us to deliver a record month in August, a fantastic achievement by the team.

“Alongside driving topline growth, the business remains extremely focused on mitigating the industry-wide cost impacts and whilst we are still highly mindful of the extreme volatility impacting energy-related and logistics costs, we do expect to see a gradual decrease in our exposure over the medium term.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media