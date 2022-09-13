Search

13 Sept 2022

August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices

August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Economists think that inflation did not rise last month for the first time in a year, but it is still expected to tick up in the weeks to come.

August’s inflation is set to remain at 10.1% when it is presented on Wednesday morning, according to an average of expert predictions.

It is the same year-on-year Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate that the Office for National Statistics measured in July – the first time since September last year that CPI has not risen.

The cooling off was probably driven by the cost of petrol and diesel, which started to drop over the month.

According to figures from the RAC, the cost of unleaded petrol dropped from a peak above 191p a litre at the start of July to around 167p this week.

This will take some pressure off households, experts said. Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes it could shave as much as 0.3 percentage points off inflation last month.

He believes that inflation might even have fallen in August partly as a result of this, to 9.9%, below the consensus.

He also says there is reason to be more optimistic about the months ahead.

The Government’s plan to help households with their energy bills has shaved a good chunk off inflation projections.

Liz Truss’s announcement of energy bill support was overshadowed on Thursday by the death of the Queen.

But the support will offer serious respite to struggling households this winter, by capping their energy bills at £2,500.

It is still high – twice where bills had been a year earlier – but will probably save the average family thousands of pounds.

Because household bills are used to calculate inflation, this will mean inflation does not peak at the above 13% levels that had previously been forecast.

“The near-term outlook for CPI inflation… has improved greatly,” Mr Tombs said.

“The contribution of electricity and natural gas prices to the headline rate of CPI inflation will rise to 3.3 percentage points in October, from 2.3 percentage points at present, rather than soar to six percentage points, as implied by Ofgem’s proposed cap.”

Deutsche Bank’s Sanjay Raja, whose August prediction matches the consensus forecast, thinks that if he is wrong it will be because inflation rises higher than expected.

“While energy prices should drag on August inflation, record-breaking food inflation as well as services inflation (mainly from air fares) keep risks to the inflation data to the upside,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media