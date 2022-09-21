Search

21 Sept 2022

Software firm Aveva agrees to £9.5bn full buyout by France’s Schneider

Software firm Aveva agrees to £9.5bn full buyout by France’s Schneider

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 9:32 AM

UK software firm Aveva Group has agreed to a full buyout by its major shareholder, French energy and automation company Schneider Electric, in a deal that values the firm at £9.5 billion.

Shares in Cambridge-based Aveva, which has more than 6,400 employees, will be priced at £31 in the deal which is expected to be completed in the first three months of 2023.

It means Schneider will acquire around 40% of the shares it does not already own in the FTSE 100 firm.

Schneider, which has around 4,000 staff in the UK, said taking full ownership of Aveva will help the business grow by combining its own energy proposition with Aveva’s process data and software.

The group confirmed it has no plans to make material changes to Aveva’s employee base and intends to keep its culture as a software business.

Schneider said the buyout represents a premium of about 41% to the closing price of £22 per Aveva share on August 23, the final day before the offer was made.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chief executive of Schneider Electric, said: “We are proud of Aveva’s track record in the UK, one of Schneider Electric’s most important and strategic markets, and will maintain its headquarters in Cambridge, allowing us to continue to benefit from the region’s thriving technology community.

“The strong combination of Aveva’s data platform and specialised applications with Schneider Electric’s energy expertise will offer customers tangible gains in all aspects of safety, reliability, efficiency and sustainability.”

Philip Aiken, Aveva’s chairman, said: “Schneider Electric has been a supportive shareholder and partner in the strategic development of Aveva since 2018, most recently in the acquisition of Osisoft, and I am confident that Schneider Electric will continue to build on that legacy in the future.”

Shares in Aveva were up by around 2% on Wednesday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media